Thalaivan Thalaivii and Hari Hara Veera Mallu both have been streaming on Prime Video since last week and in two week, both films have garnered good number of views from the platform. In fact, while Pawan Kalyan’s biggie surpassed Vijay Sethupathi with its debut numbers, tables turned in week 2!

Vijay Sethupathi Surpasses Pawan Kalyan In Week 2!

However, Pawan Kalyan’s period drama witnessed a drop in viewership on Prime Video in week 2, while Vijay Sethupathi‘s romantic comedy starring Nithya Menen witnessed a jump in its viewership on Prime Video in the second week. But the winner in this battle would still surprise you!

Thalaivan Thalaivii VS Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Verdict Week 2

Hari Hara Veera Mallu witnessed a drop in viewership and garnered 2 million views in the second week of its streaming on Prime Video, failing to claim a spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of August 25 -31, 2025, with the estimates based on audience research by Ormax. Meanwhile, Thalaivan Thalaivii, with 2.6 million views in week 2 claimed the third spot in the list!

Pawan Kalyan VS Vijay Sethupathi – Who Leads?

Pawan Kalyan‘s film in week 1 garnered a viewership of 3.1 million and in two weeks it stands at a total of 5.1 million views from its digital streaming on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s film garnered 2.5 million views in its debut week and with the second week numbers, it stands at a total of 5.1 million views as well!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The official data given by Ormax is for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

For more OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maa VS Maareesan OTT Verdict (Week 2): With 117% Jump, Kajol Pins Down Fahad Faasil’s Brilliant Road Trip Brutally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News