Random chance and choices sometimes profoundly influence our lives, paving the path for life-altering changes. Today, we are talking about Pawan Kalyan, who is currently serving as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. Before entering politics, he initially gained public attention through his film career, primarily as an actor, though he is also a director.

But did you know that if he had directed Satyagrahi, things might have turned out differently? He might not have entered politics, at least according to producer AM Rathnam.

What Did AM Rathnam Reveal About Pawan Kalyan’s Involvement In Satyagrahi?

During a promotional event for Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Rathnam revealed (via 123Telugu), “I was supposed to produce Satyagrahi under Pawan Kalyan’s direction.” He also shared that they launched the movie in a grand event back in 2003. But then what happened? Why haven’t we seen that film?

According to Rathnam, “Pawan garu didn’t complete the film’s script, maybe because of the disappointing result of his maiden directorial, Johnny.” And Satyagrahi never materialised. The veteran producer then further shared that he recently met Pawan Kalyan, and during their conversation, the topic of Satyagrahi came up.

Pawan Kalyan reportedly told AM Rathnam that he would have “never entered politics and continued to act in movies like Bollywood star Aamir Khan had he made Satyagrahi.”

What Was Satyagrahi About?

So, what was this political film about? It was centered around Jayaprakash Narayan’s Emergency movement. It is likely that, due to the film’s content and plot, Kalyan’s involvement may have altered his political career forever.

These details were shared during an interview to promote Pawan Kalyan and AM Rathnam’s upcoming big-budget collaboration, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. After multiple delays, the film is finally set to release on June 12, 2025.

