After waiting for so long, fans will finally get to see Pawan Kalyan on the big screen next month. Yes, you read that right! The Tollywood superstar is going to arrive on the big screen next month with his much-talked-about magnum opus, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The makers have announced its official release date, and don’t be surprised if it registers an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office.

All set for a grand release next month

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the Tollywood historical action drama is scheduled to release on June 12, 2025. For those who aren’t aware, it was announced in 2020, and after multiple delays, the film is arriving next month. Despite delays, the buzz is still strong on the ground level, especially in the Telugu market.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu puts Bheemla Nayak in danger?

While Pawan Kalyan was already a big name in the Telugu market, his crowd-pulling ability reached a new high after he made it big in politics. This factor is going to be crucial for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Irrespective of the content, it will register a smashing start at the Indian box office. Even in the overseas market, the actor’s fan following has increased immensely, ensuring solid initial momentum at ticket windows.

So, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will open big at the worldwide box office, and earning 150 crore gross seems easy. With decent to positive word-of-mouth, it has a shot at the 200 crore milestone. In such a case, the magnum opus will become the highest-grossing film of the actor.

Currently, Bheemla Nayak is the highest-grossing film of Pawan Kalyan with a worldwide collection of 162.34 crore gross. Considering the hype, his upcoming magnum opus has a chance of becoming his highest-grosser by comfortably surpassing Bheemla Nayak.

Despite a lack of proper support from other dubbed versions, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has the potential to enter the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office with the original Telugu version alone. Let’s see how it performs when it arrives next month.

