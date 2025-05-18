Telugu romantic comedy Single is roaring at the box office and it stands at a total net collection of 18.45 crore in India after 9 days. Meanwhile, it stands at gross collection of 25.27 crore worldwide. The film in fact is climbing up the success ladder too quickly!

Surpasses HIT 3 & Mad Square!

The film has surpassed the profits earned by Nani’s recent success HIT 3 and Narne Nithin’s Mad Square. Both the films have a plus verdict at the Tollywood box office this year and while Mad Square has ended its theatrical run, Nani’s film is still running in the theaters!

Single Box Office Day 9

Single has earned a roaring 1.83 crore at the box office on the ninth day, the second Saturday, May 17. This is a good jump from the previous day, which brought 1.32 crore. It would be great if the film took the second weekend to a total of 5 crore!

Check out the day-wise collection of the Telugu romantic comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 2.5 crore

Day 2: 3.5 crore

Day 3: 3.55 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Day 6: 1.3 crore

Day 7: 1.1 crore

Day 8: 1.32 crore

Day 9: 1.83 crore

Total: 18.45 crore

Third Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025

After surpassing the profits earned by Nani‘s HIT 3 and Narne Nithin’s Mad Square, Single is now the third most profitable Telugu film of 2025. Mounted on a budget of 14 crore, it has churned out a profit of 31.79% in 9 days.

Check out the box office report of all the successful Telugu films, along with their budget, collection, profit, and verdict.

Court: State VS A Nobody: 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% | Super Hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 50 crore | 186.9 crore | 273.8% | Super Hit Single: 14 crore | 18.45 crore | 31.79% | Plus Mad Square: 40 crore | 48.4 crore | 27% Profit | Plus HIT 3: 70 crore | 77.59 crore | 10.84% | Plus

