Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer HIT 3 is now reaching its saturation point at the box office. It has completed over two weeks in theatres and is currently the 4th highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. The action thriller now aims to surpass the lifetime collection of Daaku Maharaaj. Scroll below for day 17 updates!

Only 10% growth on Saturday

Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial is now facing competition from new releases like Single and Subham. As per Sacnilk, HIT: The Third Case earned 65 lakhs on day 17. Its theatrical run has concluded in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. However, Nani starrer is now only witnessing footfalls at the home ground.

The 17-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 77.59 crore net, which is around 91.55 crores in gross earnings. HIT 3 may add another 50 lakhs+ day today. However, the decline is inevitable after that.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

At the overseas box office, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer has accumulated 24.70 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total stands at 116.25 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

India net: 77.59 crores

India gross: 91.55 crores

Overseas gross: 24.70 crores

Worldwide gross: 116.25 crores

HIT: The Third Case vs Daaku Maharaaj

HIT 3 is currently the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. It only needs 9.86 crore gross more to steal the #3 spot from Daaku Maharaaj. However, the collections are mainly dependent on domestic earnings now, and that too will reduce to within 50 lakhs starting next week. Given the scenario, that feat looks out of reach now.

More about HIT 3

The supporting cast of HIT 3 features Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath. It is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The action thriller was released worldwide on May 1, 2025.

