The Samantha Ruth Prabhu-produced horror-comedy film, Subham has been maintaining a steady pace at the box office. On its 8th day, the film managed to cross 4 crores despite witnessing a slight drop. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film o its 8th day.

Subham Box Office Collection Day 8

On its 8th day, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu backed film earned 26 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of almost 31% since the movie amassed 38 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 4.19 crores.

The movie is now inching towards 5 crores and it seems like, is receiving a positive word of mouth from the critics and masses alike. Not only this but the gross collection of the movie now comes to 4.94 crores. It will be interesting to see whether Subham manages to witness an upward graph in the coming days.

Subham Box Office Summary (After 8 days)

Check out the day-wise numbers of the horror comedy at the box office:

Day 1: 56 lakh

Day 2: 75 lakh

Day 3: 88 lakh

Day 4: 42 lakh

Day 5: 47 lakh

Day 6: 47 lakh

Day 7: 38 lakh

Day 8: 26 lakh

Total India net: 4.19 crore

India gross: 4.94 crore

With this, the film is less than 2 crores away from recovering its entire budget. For the unversed, Subham is mounted at a budget of 6 crores. With its current India net collection of 4.19 crore, it needs 1.81 crores more to recover its entire budget. It has till now, managed to cover 69% of its budget. The film is also faring better than Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 in the horror genre.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Single Box Office Collection Day 8: Makes 60% More Earnings Than Sree Vishnu’s Last Theatrical Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News