HIT 3 recently completed two weeks in theatres and has entered the third week on a low note. Though the film failed to maintain the momentum after a strong start, it somehow entered the safe zone and emerged as a clean success. While it has slowed down considerably at the Indian box office, the film needs just 5 crores more to become Nani‘s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 16 days!

Earns almost 77 crores in 16 days

In the opening week, the third installment of the HIT universe earned 63.50 crores. However, afterward, it failed to maintain a stronghold and fell to 12.18 crores during the second week. Yesterday, on day 16, it entered the second week by earning a little over 60 lakh. Overall, the Tollywood action thriller earned 76.94 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

HIT 3 is just 5 crores away from beating Dasara

With 76.94 crores already in the kitty, HIT 3 is close to becoming Nani’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. For those who aren’t aware, Dasara is currently Nani’s highest-grosser with a net collection of 81.93 crores. To surpass it, his latest release will need to earn 5 crores more, which looks easy, but the main question is: Is crossing Dasara possible now? Let’s discuss it below.

No chance of becoming Nani’s top grosser?

HIT 3 has already fallen below the 70 lakh mark in day-to-day collection. Today, being Saturday, there will be some growth, and it could go up to 80 lakh. Tomorrow, another 90 lakh are expected to come. So, around 1.70-1.80 crores are expected to come between today and tomorrow.

On weekdays, the action thriller might witness brutal drops, and it is expected to earn just 90 lakh to 1.10 crores between Monday and Thursday. So, recovering the remaining 5 crores looks a bit of a difficult task, and Dasara will likely remain unbeaten. Still, the film has an outside chance of getting to the top if it displays a healthy jump this weekend and stays rock-steady on weekdays.

