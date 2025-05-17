The Marathi film industry has struggled to deliver clean successes in 2025. It took almost five months to witness the first much-needed success, and none other than the celebrated team of Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra delivered it. Yes, Gulkand has emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget, it has comfortably recovered the cost and made some returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

Directed by renowned Marathi director, Sachin Goswami, the Marathi family entertainer features Sai Tamhankar, Prasad Oak, Sameer Choughule, Esha Dey, Vanita Kharat and others. Most of the actors have been closely associated since Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra show, so there was an awareness among the Marathi moviegoers.

Enjoys positive reception from critics and audiences

Upon its theatrical release on May 1, Gulkand opened to mostly decent reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received positive word-of-mouth. As a result, after a decent start, it maintained a hold at ticket windows, resulting in a winning total. For those who don’t know, the film earned 55 lakh on day 1 and covered a decent distance since then.

Gulkand earns a decent sum in 16 days

Recently, Gulkand completed two weeks in theatres. On the third Friday, day 16, it earned 16 lakh, as per Sacnilk. It’s a good hold compared to day 15’s 18 lakh. Overall, the Marathi comedy entertainer stands at 4.49 crore net at the Indian box office.

It’s a clean success at the Indian box office!

Reportedly, the Sachin Goswami directorial is made on a budget of 4 crores. Against this, it has already earned 4.49 crores, which equals an ROI (return on investment) of 49 lakh. Calculated further, the film enjoys 12.25% returns at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a plus affair.

For the Marathi film industry, this is a big relief as several big films tanked this year. Expectations were high from Sangeet Manapmaan, Zapuk Zupuk, and Fussclass Dabhade, but none of them managed to emerge successful. Let’s see how far Gulkand goes!

