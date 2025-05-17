The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam film, Sarkeet is witnessing a disappointing run at the box office. It managed to cross 2 crores recently and remains at the lower levels. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 9th day.

Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Asif Ali starrer earned 7 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 12% since the movie amassed 8 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 2.14 crores.

It is now inching towards 3 crore but by the looks of it, it will take a lot of time to achieve the same. Despite positive reviews from the critics because of the riveting and emotional subject, the movie has failed to bring the audience to the theatres. This is unfortunate because after the success of Asif Ali’s previous theatrical release, Rekhachithram, fans expected Sarkeet to achieve the same successful fate.

Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Box Office Collection Of Sarkeet:

Day 1: 0.37 Crore

Day 2: 0.32 Crore

Day 3: 0.40 Crore

Day 4: 0.48 Crore

Day 5: 0.16 Crore

Day 6: 0.15 Crore

Day 7: 0.11 Crore

Day 8: 0.08 Crore

Day 9: 0.07 Crore

Total: 2.14 Crore

The movie is also lagging behind Asif Ali’s previous box office hit, Rekhachithram, by 88%. For the unversed, Rekhachithram earned 18.2 crores within 9 days of its release. Talking about Sarkeet, it has been directed by Thamar KV and also stars Divya Prabha, Orhan and Remya Suresh in the lead roles.

