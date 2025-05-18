Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has turned out to be a big disappointment at the Indian box office. Considering the good buzz on the ground, it registered a strong start but failed to maintain the momentum. Despite its moderate budget, the film is struggling to reach the safe zone, and very soon, it will end its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed day 17 collection report!

Marking the debut collaboration between Suriya and director Karthik Subbaraj, fans expected it to give a strong comeback to the Kollywood star, but unfortunately, the downfall continues. Unlike Kanguva, this didn’t even carry a huge budget, but still, it failed to meet the desired outcome. In the ongoing third week, the situation is even worse.

Drops further in the third week

On the third Friday, Retro earned just 22 lakh. Yesterday, on the third Saturday, it fell below the 15 lakh mark, thus nearing the end of the theatrical run. As per Sacnilk, the film’s 17-day collection is 60.04 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 70.84 crore gross.

Retro is a box office failure!

Reportedly, Retro is made on a budget of 65 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 60.04 crores. As we can see, it needs less than 5 crores to recover the entire budget and enter the safe zone. Though the distance is shorter, it is now impossible to cover it, considering the slow pace. At most, it can cover around 2 crores from here. So, it’s another major failure for Suriya after Kanguva.

To miss the 100 crore mark globally!

Globally, it will miss the 100 crore milestone. Initially, it looked like the film would easily score a century at the worldwide box office, but now, it’s out of reach. As mentioned above, the Indian gross of the film stands at 70.84 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 24.40 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the global sum stands at 95.24 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 60.04 crores

India gross – 70.84 crores

Overseas gross – 24.40 crores

Worldwide gross – 95.24 crores

