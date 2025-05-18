Amid the high anticipation, the trailer of Thug Life was unveiled yesterday. The upcoming magnum opus is already a hot property, especially in the Tamil market, and it is ready to conquer the Indian box office, at least on the opening day. Fans of Kamal Haasan are already pumped up for the film, and even neutrals, who loved his different avatar in Vikram, are genuinely excited for it. But did the trailer really meet such high expectations and elevate the buzz? Let’s discuss its impact on day 1 collection below!

The upcoming Kollywood action thriller marks the reunion of director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades. Both are legends in their fields; their collaboration is enough to draw audiences to theatres. The film also features Silambarasan and Trisha Krishnan in key roles. It is scheduled to release on June 5, 2025.

Thug Life trailer elevates the buzz

Coming to the Thug Life trailer, it has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. In fact, the reception is better than the teaser. Thus, we can say that the makers have hit the ball out of the park. Apart from giving a glimpse of Kamal Haasan’s crazy avatar, the promo teased us with several twists, especially Trisha’s unusual pairing with Kamal.

We have seen how big films are affected by the quality of trailers. In the case of Thug Life, the trailer has elevated the buzz to the next level. It has built curiosity among fans and neutrals. So, along with the brand value of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, the promo has set the stage for the big opening.

Set to be Kamal Haasan’s biggest opener!

Thug Life is a non-holiday release, but still, it is expected to register a smashing 36-39 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Apart from the original Tamil version, the film will also see decent support from the Telugu-dubbed version.

With such a start, the magnum opus will record the biggest opening for Ulaganayagan. Currently, his biggest opener is Vikram (32.05 crores), which will be comfortably surpassed next month.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

