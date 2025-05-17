It was quite a busy day for all passionate fans of Tom Cruise as their beloved action star returned to the big screen after a gap of almost two years. Yes, the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, aka Mission: Impossible 8, released in Indian theatres today. As we predicted in our day 1 prediction story, the magnum opus took a flyer at the Indian box office, registering the career-best opening for Tom Cruise and the Mission: Impossible (MI) franchise. Keep reading to know what early trends suggest!

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the Hollywood action spy thriller is said to be a swansong in the MI franchise, thus making it more special for fans. Other than fans, there has been genuine interest among neutral moviegoers, which was reflected through the movement at ticket windows today. While the premium formats and regular 2D performed decently for the dubbed versions, the original English version had superb occupancy throughout the day.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning off to a flying start in India!

Since word-of-mouth is positive, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning attracted a large chunk of moviegoers through over-the-counter ticket sales. As a result, it clocked a solid start of 17-18 crore net at the Indian box office, as per early trends flowing in. This is exactly in the range of 17-19 crores that we predicted in our prediction story. The actuals might slightly go here and there depending on the late-night shows.

Biggest opener for the MI franchise and Tom Cruise

With such a start, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has registered the biggest opening for Tom Cruise at the Indian box office. His previous best was Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘s 12.30 crore net, which was also the highest opening for the MI franchise. As we can see, the latest MI installment has easily surpassed it with a good margin.

After such a huge start and considering favorable word-of-mouth, the magnum opus has a strong chance to cross the 20 crore mark tomorrow. Let’s see how far the film can go on Sunday!

