Rishab Shetty’s epic mythological action film, Kantara Chapter 1, refuses to slow down at the Hindi box office. It has completed a month in theatres, earning the blockbuster tag. But how is the Hombale Films’ production performing compared to the OG Kantara (2022)? Scroll below for a detailed 30-day report!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 30

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 garnered 1.20 crores on day 30. It witnessed a slight drop compared to 1.40 crores earned on the previous day. There was already competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Thamma, Jolly LLB 3, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the Hindi belt. Now, The Taj Story and Baahubali – The Epic have also joined the box office battle, leading to a further reduction in screen count.

The overall box office collection at the box office surges to 213.84 crores net, which is approximately 252.33 crores in gross earnings. Kantara Chapter 1 is now chasing the domestic lifetime of Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 (244.39 crores) to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below (India net earnings):

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 54.57 crores

Week 3: 28.95 crores

Week 4: 19.02 crores

Day 30: 1.20 crores

Total: 213.84 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 (2025) vs Kantara (2022) Hindi Box Office

Rishab Shetty‘s latest prequel is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Back in 2022, Kantara earned 81.10 crore net in the Hindi belt. This means Chapter 1 has minted almost 164% higher earnings in only 30 days.

Check out a detailed week-wise comparison below:

Kantara Chapter 1 vs Kantara

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days) vs 15 crores

(8 days) vs Week 2: 54.57 crores vs 16.7 crores

vs Week 3: 28.95 crores vs 19.95

vs Week 4: 19.02 crores vs 18.1

vs Remaining days: 1.20 crores* vs 11.35 crores

Total: 213.84 crores vs 81.10 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (30 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 213.84 crores

ROI: 256.4%

Gross collection: 252.33 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thamma Box Office Collection Day 11: Just 3.45 Crores Away From Becoming Rashmika Mandanna’s 3rd Highest Bollywood Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News