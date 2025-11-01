Baahubali – The Epic finally arrived in theatres yesterday amid a huge fan frenzy. Going by the advance booking trends, it was clear that the film was going to break records on its day 1, and now that the numbers are out, it has been proven that the Baahubali franchise is still the crowd puller. It has easily surpassed the record opening of Pawan Kalyan‘s Gabbar Singh re-release and created history by reaching a significant milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

For those who are unfamiliar, the latest Baahubali film is a re-release that combines two installments into a single movie, making it a unique attempt. To make it suitable for theatrical viewing, both films have been edited into a single movie, and some previously unseen footage has been added as a bonus. SS Rajamouli and the entire team have effectively promoted it, creating a solid buzz on the ground.

How much did Baahubali – The Epic earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Out of all regions, the Telugu market contributed the most on the opening day, resulting in a record-breaking start. Yes, you read that right! Baahubali – The Epic has comfortably pulled off the highest day 1 collection among re-releases. According to Sacnilk, it raked in a whopping 10.4 crore net at the Indian box office. It includes 1.15 crores from Thursday’s paid previews and 9.25 crores from the actual opening day.

With 10.4 crores coming in, Baahubali – The Epic has registered the biggest opening for a re-release in India. It surpassed Gabbar Singh re-release (5.08 crore net) by a big margin.

Baahubali – The Epic sets new records on day 1

With a fantastic start on the board, the SS Rajamouli directorial has made history by becoming the first re-release to touch the 10 crore mark on the opening day in India. It is expected to maintain the momentum over the weekend. In the long run, it is expected to fetch a surprising collection.

