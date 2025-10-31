Telusu Kada, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles, has concluded its second week at the Indian box office. After a fair start, the film failed to build momentum and witnessed a decline. As a result, it made dismal earnings and couldn’t even reach the 10 crore mark, thus turning out to be a colossal disaster. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Telusu Kada earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Tollywood romantic drama received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with mixed word of mouth. Due to such a reception, it failed to grow and couldn’t even enjoy the benefit of the Diwali festive season. In the opening week, the film earned 8.27 crores. In the second week, it saw a massive drop of 88.14% drop and earned just 98 lakh.

Overall, Telusu Kada has earned an estimated 9.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 10.91 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week – 8.27 crores

Week 2 – 98 lakh

Total – 9.25 crores

Turns out to be a big failure!

Reportedly, Telusu Kada was made on a budget of 45 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 9.25 crore net so far. So, it has recovered only 20.55% of its budget and suffers a massive deficit of 35.75 crores. With such a huge deficit, the film has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Due to the release of Baahubali – The Epic and Mass Jathara, the romantic drama has lost most of its shows in the Telugu market. With such a scenario, the film has almost ended its theatrical run and won’t make any significant earnings at the Indian box office from now on. It is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 9.5 crore net from the current position.

