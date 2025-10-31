Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra, and others in key roles, has finally arrived in theatres today. Although the film isn’t a magnum opus, box office enthusiasts are eager to see how it performs during its theatrical run. For Teja, it’s an important film as he returns to the big screen after four consecutive failures. However, things won’t be easy for the actor as the film is mounted on a good enough budget. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mass Maharaja’s last successful film was Waltair Veerayya (2023), and if we talk about his solo success, it was Dhamaka (2022). Since then, he has failed to deliver a commercial success and has been desperately waiting for that one box office winner. Following Waltair Veerayya, he has witnessed four back-to-back failures in the form of Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle, and Mr. Bachchan.

What is the budget of Mass Jathara?

Following Mr. Bachchan’s failure, Ravi Teja returned to theatres after a one-year gap, and his latest release, Mass Jathara, is expected to perform well at the Indian box office. While there’s no official confirmation, the film was reportedly made on a budget of 70 crores. It’s not a small number, and the Tollywood entertainer will need to do heavy lifting to become a clean success.

How much Mass Jathara needs to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office?

Even to avoid the failure tag, Mass Jathara will need to secure decent to positive word of mouth among the audience. With a reported cost of 70 crores, the film will need a net collection of 70 crores to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. If it makes more money after crossing the 70 crore mark, it will become a successful affair.

To secure a clean hit verdict, it must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 140 crores.

More about the film

The Tollywood action comedy entertainer is helmed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Sowjanya, under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It also features Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, and others.

