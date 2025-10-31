The Black Phone 2 has slowed down a little but continues to hold strong at the box office. After surpassing the $1 million mark in daily earnings since its release, the film’s numbers slipped slightly on Wednesday, with a collection of around $985K in the United States. That slight dip has hardly affected its overall momentum, as the movie has already gone past its break-even point and is now racing toward a worldwide total of $150 million.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance

The film, led by Ethan Hawke and Mason James, has turned into one of the year’s steady horror performers. In the United States alone, it has collected $52.4 million so far. Internationally, the movie’s reception has been even stronger, with earnings exceeding $82 million, as per Box Office Mojo. This overseas total has already surpassed the lifetime gross of its predecessor, The Black Phone, which wrapped up its entire run with $71.3 million.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $52.4m

International – $82.8m

Worldwide – $135.2m

Halloween Weekend Set To Boost Revenues

One striking difference this time lies in how the global audience has responded. While the first film drew most of its strength from the domestic market, the sequel has seen a notable rise in overseas enthusiasm. The international response has pushed it far ahead of similar Blumhouse titles, adding a fresh wave of momentum as it approaches the Halloween weekend.

Friday’s Halloween timing may well revive its streak of million-dollar days as audiences return to theaters for a seasonal scare.

Surpasses Insidious: Chapter 3

The film’s domestic performance has already surpassed that of Insidious: Chapter 3, which ended with $52.2 million. The sequel had earlier overtaken Insidious: Chapter 3’s international and worldwide totals, and now it edges past it at home too.

With numbers still climbing and profits already secured, The Black Phone 2 stands as one more success story for Blumhouse, keeping its horror streak alive through October’s end.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

