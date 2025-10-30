Black Phone 2 crosses the $50 million mark at the box office in North America. It has earned over half of its predecessor’s earnings in its domestic haul. The sequel needs a significant jump to beat The Black Phone’s lifetime collection at the domestic box office. However, this sequel has the potential to surpass the OG. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie has a good chance to benefit at the box office this Halloween as there are no major horror movies at the cinemas besides this Mason Thames starrer. The second installment is having a strong run at the box office, remaining in the daily top three.

Black Phone 2’s box office collection after 12 days in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Black Phone 2 collected a strong $1.45 million on its second discounted Tuesday in North America, experiencing a surge of 44% from its first discounted Tuesday, when it collected $3.06 million. After 12 days, the Black Phone sequel has crossed $50 million at the domestic box office. Its domestic total currently stands at $51.4 million cume.

How much more does it need to beat The Black Phone’s domestic haul?

The Black Phone was released in 2022 and directed by Scott Derrickson. It was a box office success, and thus, the fans got this sequel. The Black Phone collected $90.1 million at the domestic box office, and it collected that over 91 days. Black Phone 2 needs a 75% jump to beat the previous film’s $90 million+ haul. It is less than $40 million away from beating the domestic haul of The Black Phone. It has achieved more than half of that collection. The film is expected to surpass the previous film in its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection update of Black Phone 2

Black Phone 2, released on October 17, collected $84.5 million at the worldwide box office and is on track to hit the $100 million milestone. Meanwhile, The Black Phone collected $161.4 million worldwide, and the sequel, featuring Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Jeremy Davies, is expected to achieve that in the following weeks.

Box office summary

North America – $51.4 million

International – $33.1 million

Worldwide – $84.5 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Overseas Box Office: Scares Its Way Past Superman & Fantastic Four With A $45M+ Lead!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News