The Kannada epic mythological action film Kantara Chapter 1 is now facing new competition at the Hindi box office. But is it impacting its theatrical journey? Certainly not. Rishab Shetty’s super-duper hit has axed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. It is now already eyeing a Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster. Scroll below for the day 31 collection!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 31

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 collected 1.90 crores in the Hindi belt on day 31. It witnessed a 58% improvement in earnings compared to the 1.20 crores garnered on the fifth Friday. Two fresh rivals have entered the market: The Taj Story and Baahubali – The Epic. So far, Hombale Films‘ production is holding the momentum very well.

The overall box office collection reaches 215.74 crore net, which is approximately 254.57 crores in gross earnings. Kantara Chapter 1 is currently the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below (India net earnings):

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 54.57 crores

Week 3: 28.95 crores

Week 4: 19.02 crores

Day 30: 1.20 crores

Day 31: 1.90 crores

Total: 215.74 crores

Competing against Hrithik Roshan & Shah Rukh Khan’s films!

In a month-long run, Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which concluded its run at 215 crore net. It is now the 39th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The next target for Rishab Shetty’s directorial is to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 blockbuster Chennai Express (227 crores). It needs less than 2 crores to achieve the milestone.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (31 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 215.74 crores

ROI: 259.5%

Gross collection: 254.57 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

