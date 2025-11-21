Milap Zaveri is on cloud nine as his previous release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, performed way beyond expectations and emerged as a massive success. Made on a controlled budget, it accumulated a solid total at the Indian box office, becoming one of the most profitable Hindi films in 2025. Now, the filmmaker is back, and this time, he has a brand of Masti with him. Yes, we’re talking about Mastiii 4, which released in theaters today.

The second installment of the franchise, Grand Masti, which was released in 2013, surprised the trade with its fantastic opening of 12.5 crores at the Indian box office. Back then, there was a good audience for such adult/sex comedies, but over a period of time, the consumption of the genre decreased significantly. As a result, the third part, Great Grand Masti, didn’t take off as expected and opened at just 2.5 crores. Even Mastiii 4 won’t start on a high note, but still, it is hoping for a fair to decent start.

Mastiii 4 faces no major competition

The fourth installment of Masti brings back the trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi. Over the years, the franchise has established itself as a brand in the adult comedy genre, and this brand value is expected to come in handy for the fourth part. Today, even Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur released in theaters, but it won’t do any harm as the audience of this Masti film is totally different. Even one-week-old De De Pyaar De 2 caters to a different section of the audience.

Mastiii 4 has a chance to join Milap Zaveri’s top 5 openers

Milap Zaveri’s last release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, clocked a solid start of 10.1 crores. It benefited from hit songs and the Diwali festive season. Speaking about Mastiii 4, it’s a non-holiday release and isn’t driven by popular music. It solely relies on the brand value of the franchise. Still, it has some chance of overtaking Satyameva Jayate 2 (3.6 crores) to enter Zaveri’s top 5 openers.

On the list of Milap Zaveri’s top 5 openers at the Indian box office, Satyameva Jayate 2 is in the fifth position. Mastiii 4 could surpass it if it sees steady footfalls throughout the day.

Take a look at Milap Zaveri’s top 5 openers:

Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – 10.1 crores Marjaavaan – 7.03 crores Mastizaade – 5.59 crores Satyameva Jayate 2 – 3.6 crores

