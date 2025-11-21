Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, is all set for its grand release next month, on December 5. The magnum opus has been in the making for quite some time now, and finally, it is ready to set the big screens on fire. Mounted on a huge scale, it’s an important film for the Hindi film industry. On a personal level, Dutt will be hoping for a big box office comeback with the upcoming biggie.

In the post-COVID era, Dutt started big with a monster blockbuster like KGF Chapter 2, but post that, his run has been disappointing. Apart from KGF Chapter 2, he delivered only one successful film in the form of Leo. Post Leo, he suffered not one or two but four major setbacks at the Indian box office, and now, he desperately needs a strong comeback film.

Sanjay Dutt delivers four back-to-back failures after Leo

After Leo, Sanjay Dutt appeared in four theatrical releases, starting with Double iSmart. Double iSmart marked the Telugu debut of the veteran actor and was released amid high expectations. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a big flop with a net collection of 15.46 crores. The Bhootnii earned only 9.57 crore net at the Indian box office and was declared a flop.

Housefull 5 had the potential to score big, but concluded at 198.41 crore net. It was declared a losing affair at the Indian box office due to its high budget of over 200 crores. Even Baaghi 4 failed with a net collection of 67.07 crores.

Will Dutt bounce back with Dhurandhar?

For Sanjay Dutt, who is coming from a streak of theatrical failures, Dhurandhar looks like a perfect comeback film. It’s a magnum opus and is already enjoying good buzz on the ground level. Its promotional assets have worked well so far, and the film aims for a good start.

For those who don’t know, Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar, who has built goodwill after Uri – The Surgical Strike. Although he has directed only one film, his filmography as a producer is also impressive and critically acclaimed. Considering such a track record, even his upcoming biggie is likely to offer quality content and make big earnings at the Indian box office in the long run.

So, yes, Sanjay Dutt can definitely hope for a strong comeback with his next magnum opus!

