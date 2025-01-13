The season of re-releases continues as Bareilly Ki Barfi is also going to hit the screens once again. The romantic comedy film, which was originally released in 2017, stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

The movie was a box-office success and was loved by the audience for its stellar performances, small-town setting, and comic moments. With the move, Bareilly Ki Barfi joins the long list of films that have been re-released in the past few months, including Laila Majnu, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Bareilly Ki Barfi to Re-release on February 7th, 2025

Bareilly Ki Barfi is all set to arrive in cinemas on February 7th, 2025, which makes it the perfect watch for Valentine’s week. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari confirmed the development with a post on Instagram on Monday.

Sharing the poster of the film with the re-release date, the filmmaker wrote, “This Valentine’s, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! ❤️🤗 #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb.”

The news got fans excited, who flooded the comments section with their love and support. Bareilly Ki Barfi tells the story of Bitti Mishra, played by Kriti Sanon, a progressive and tomboyish girl from Bareilly, who reads a book based on her.

As she grows desperate to meet the author, she comes across the publisher, Chirag, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. As Chirag does not want to reveal that he is the original author, he leads her to Pritam Vidrohi, an innocent man played by Rajkummar Rao.

This leads to chaotic situations full of comedy, romance, and heartfelt moments. Made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore, the film managed to make over Rs. 58 crore at the box office. Produced by Junglee Pictures and B R Studios, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, Rohit Chaudhary, Swati Semwal, and Sapna Sand in pivotal roles.

