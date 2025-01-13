Aamir Khan is one of the greatest actors Bollywood has ever seen. From Lagaan and 3 Idiots to movies like PK and Dangal, Khan has been ruling over the hearts of Indian cinema. Now, his legacy in the industry continues to shine through his son, Junaid Khan. In 2024, he made his on-screen debut with a leading role in Maharaj, where he surprised audiences with his flawless acting.

Now, Khan is set to make his theatrical debut with the rom-com Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film features Junaid in the leading role with Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi. The actor recently revealed a surprising fact about his relationship with technology at the movie’s trailer launch. Known for keeping a low profile, Junaid rarely uses his phone, even for conversations with his father.

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Says He Is Not A Big User Of Phone

In the trailer launch for Loveyapa, Junaid Khan revealed that he rarely uses a phone, as per Pinkvilla. He shared that his limited interaction with technology often annoys his close ones. “I’m not a big user of the phone, actually,” he admitted, adding that his friends and family frequently complain about his delayed responses. “In fact, my friends and family are often most irritated with me ki ‘Kitne din ho jaate hai reply nhi kiya’ (You didn’t reply for days).”

Junaid continued that his father, Aamir Khan, had sent him a sweet Happy New Year message, but he had not replied. “In fact, haal hi mein papa (Aamir Khan) sent me a very very sweet happy New Year message. Abhi tak maine reply nhi kiya hai unko.” (In fact, recently my dad sent me a very, very sweet Happy New Year message. I haven’t replied to him yet),” Junaid Khan revealed.

Despite being the son of a Bollywood icon, Junaid has chosen a grounded and unconventional path. Instead of relying on his father’s stardom, he has honed his acting skills in theater and is making his debut on his terms. Loveyapa’s trailer has made fans believe in his potential as a fresh talent, with netizens praising his on-screen chemistry with Khushi Kapoor.

