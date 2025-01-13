Preity Zinta moved to the US following her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016. The actress owns a mansion in Los Angeles, California, where she lives with her husband and family. As wildfires have engulfed parts of the county, Preity has shared an update about her home.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star revealed that she and her family are fortunately safe amid the fires. However, she is devastated about the damage caused by the calamity, which has already claimed over 12 lives and burned more than 10,000 buildings.

Preity Zinta Says She Is Heartbroken Due To The Devastation Caused By The LA Fires

The wildfire started in Los Angeles on January 7th, 2025, and has caused severe destruction in the city. Several Hollywood celebs have lost their homes to the fire. Amid the chaos, fans were concerned about Preity Zinta as she also lives in the city with her family. Preity shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) on January 12th, revealing she is fine but heartbroken by what is going on around her.

Explaining the ordeal, she wrote how the entire sky is filled with smoke and ashes, and citizens of LA are scared for their lives “I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighborhoods around us in LA, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us,” she wrote.

I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in La, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 11, 2025

She expressed gratitude towards God for keeping her safe during the natural disaster and wrote, “I’m heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god 🙏that we are safe as of now. My thoughts & prayers to people that are displaced & have lost everything in these fires.” The actress went on to thank the firefighters who are working tirelessly to save lives and property.

Preity lives in LA with her husband, Gene Goodenough, and twins Jai and Gia. She frequently shares pictures from her home on her Instagram handle. On the professional front, the actress will soon be seen in the period drama Lahore 1947 opposite Sunny Deol, which is being produced by Aamir Khan.

