Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai made Hriktik Roshan an overnight superstar. The actor made his debut with the romantic action film in 2000 opposite Ameesha Patel and made the entire nation swoon over his acting, looks, and dance moves.

However, 25 years down the line, the well-known actor does not think of his blockbuster as dearly. Instead, he says the film was only average. The actor has made the statement when Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai has been re-released in theaters for its 25th anniversary celebration.

Hrithik Roshan Says Everything in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was Average

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai re-released in theaters on January 10, 2025. Ahead of the re-release, Hrithik opened up about how he is scared about people watching his debut film on the big screen again. He feels since a lot of time has passed, the audience might not like the film as much as they did 25 years ago.

Hrithik said at the trailer launch event of his Netflix documentary The Roshans, “I am just worried that people will now go to watch the film again after 25 years and think, ‘Hum kya socha rahe the… kyun pasand aai thi yeh film’? (What were we thinking…why did we even like this film?)”

In an interview with Bollywood Life, the Fighter actor said he himself re-watched Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai a few months ago, and thought everything in the movie was strictly average. “When I saw it a few months ago I felt, kuch aisa khaas nahin hai. Acting, story, everything was so average. Then why?,” he said wondering about the appreciation the film got.

Hrithik also revealed that his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan make fun of him after watching Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, as he held the guitar the wrong way in some sequences of the film. Originally released on January 14, 2000, the movie was directed by Rakesh Roshan and is counted among the best romantic films of Bollywood.

Known for its chart-busting music numbers and stellar performances, the film earned Rs. 80 crore against a budget of Rs. 10 crore. Apart from Hrithik and Ameesha, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai stars Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Behl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Tannaz Irani, and Vrajesh Hirjee.

