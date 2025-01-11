A few hours ago, breaking news about the veteran Bollywood and television actor Tiku Talsania came in, leaving his fans and fraternity concerned. It is learned that the actor’s health condition is not good, and he has been admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. A few hours back, there were reports about him suffering from a heart attack, but now, his own family has dismissed such reports.

Tiku has been in the entertainment industry for a long time. He has been entertaining the audience for over four decades and has created his own space, especially in comedy roles. This morning, out of nowhere, reports about his hospitalization flooded the internet, and it was learned that the veteran actor suffered a heart attack.

While talking to NDTV, Tiku Talsania’s wife, Deepti Talsania, dismissed heart attack reports and revealed that the actor suffered a brain stroke. As shared by her, Talsania attended the film screening yesterday night, and during the screening, his health started deteriorating, and he was taken to the hospital.

Deepti quoted, “He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital.”

Aged 70, Tiku Talsania is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and is undergoing the treatment.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was last year. He was also part of Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus. Talking about Indian TV Shows, he last appeared in Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, which featured Sumit Raghavan in the lead role.

Tiku Talsania is well-known for his roles in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Ishq, and Dhol.

