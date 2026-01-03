Ever since Thalaivar 173 was announced, cinephiles have been excited to learn about the biggest collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Indian cinema after 46 years. Lately, the film was unfortunately put on hold due to the director’s exit, but now there is some great news. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, the film is back on track with a new director.

Earlier, Sundar C was supposed to direct the film; however, he and Rajinikanth parted ways last year, leading to stalling the film’s progress. After Sundar C’s exit from the movie starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal Haasan, director Cibi Chakaravarthi has been roped in to helm the project.

New Director Comes On Board

The search for a director now comes to an end as RaajKamal Films International officially announced the director of #Thalaivar173. Young filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi, known for the 2022 Tamil film Don, has been brought on board to lead the project. Filming is set to begin shortly, and further details regarding the cast, technical crew, and production schedule will be announced in due course.

On Saturday, Raaj Kamal Films International made the announcement with a new poster that mentions Cibi Chakaravarthi. A new video was also posted on Kamal Haasan X’s account that reveals the new director for the Rajinikanth starrer. The celebration begins for the team of Thalaivar 173 as they will soon start filming, eying a superstar Pongal 2027 release.

Cibi Chakaravarthi Shares An Emotional Note

Cibi Chakaravarthi also announced his involvement in the mega project. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, “Once, a small-town boy’s big dream was to meet his favourite star “SUPER STAR” & take a picture with him, which drove his passion towards cinema — and the big dream happened one day. Then he had the biggest dream of directing his Superstar. He came so close, but got missed. Then he continued to believe it would happen one day — and today is that day. #Thalaivar173 Day.”

Pongal 2027 Release Targeted

With Cibi Chakravarty officially joining the project, Thalaivar 173 is gearing up to go on floors soon. The makers are targeting a Pongal 2027 release, and pre-production is moving at a brisk pace to keep everything on track for this light-hearted entertainer.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Mask (2025) OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch Kavin & Andrea Jeremiah’s Tamil Action Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News