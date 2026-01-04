The upcoming Tamil action thriller, Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is already generating strong buzz following its trailer release. Fans have praised the scale and energy of the trailer’s visuals. However, the buzz around the trailer is not about the movie’s content, but rather an AI logo that appears in a clip from the trailer.

Some viewers claimed that a few scenes in the trailer were likely edited using AI, as they displayed the Gemini AI logo in the bottom right corner of the screen. Let’s see what the rumors are all about.

How The AI Debate Started

Soon after the trailer went live, a netizen shared a clip on X. The post pointed to a shot around the 23-second mark in the video. It focused on a scene of Vijay Thalapathy loading his shotgun in the trailer. The user claimed that the clip showed the Gemini AI logo in the corner of the frame.

The post quickly went viral. The user called out the makers for allegedly using AI in such a big-budget production. Many others soon started checking the trailer at the same timestamp.

WTF🤣😭

They used Gemini AI despite having 400 Crores 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xVCVVl2J1Y — Nepal Prabhas Army (@PrabhasNepal) January 3, 2026

People who have closely watched the trailer noticed that the shot looks different from the rest. The movement appears smoother and less natural. At the time of writing, the Gemini logo is clearly visible at the bottom corner. It appears for just a split second at the 23-second mark, so viewers must look closely to catch it.

So far, there has been no official statement from the Jana Nayagan makers on the matter. They have not confirmed or denied the use of AI for that scene. Still, based on what viewers are seeing in the trailer, the claim has gained strong traction online.

This debate shows how closely fans now watch trailers. Even a fraction of a second can spark a big discussion. As AI tools become increasingly common in everyday life, such moments are likely to draw attention.

Jana Nayagan Cast & Crew

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth, known for his intense storytelling, and produced by KVN Productions. The film features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narain in key roles. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the hype.

The title Jana Nayagan translates to Jan Neta in Hindi. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival in India.

Here’s the trailer of the movie:

