Jana Nayagan is just seven days away from its big release, and all Thalapathy Vijay fans are pumped up. Being his swansong, the film is enjoying good buzz on the ground level, especially in Tamil Nadu. Also, with no other releases in the Tamil market, the magnum opus is aiming for a strong start at the Indian box office. However, it will be much lower than Vijay’s biggest opener, Leo.

Set to open big in Tamil Nadu

The upcoming Kollywood political thriller is scheduled to release on January 9, making it a non-holiday release ahead of the Pongal festive season. Despite being a non-holiday release, it is likely to open big solely due to Vijay’s stardom. In Tamil Nadu, it will be a riot at ticket windows, but outside the state, the film will be impacted due to a clash with Prabhas’ The RajaSaab.

Jana Nayagan to suffer due to a clash with The RajaSaab

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay’s movies have a good market in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Kerala, and Karnataka. Now, due to a clash with The RajaSaab, Jana Nayagan will be impacted in the aforementioned states, except for Kerala. In the Hindi market, the film is anyway carrying a low buzz and is expected to open with underwhelming numbers.

Jana Nayagan targets Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd biggest opening at the Indian box office

On the whole, Jana Nayagan will open big but won’t be able to reach its full potential. As of now, it aims to record the third-biggest opening for Thalapathy Vijay at the Indian box office, overtaking The Greatest Of All Time’s day 1 of 44 crore net. It is a solid start in isolation, but somewhat underwhelming considering it’s the final film of Vijay.

The opening day collection of Leo (64.8 crores) and Beast (49.3 crores) is likely to stay safe. However, the trailer of Jana Nayagan hasn’t been released yet. With a well-cut trailer, the buzz of the film might see an elevation, helping to target Beast’s day 1 collection irrespective of a clash.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top openers in India (net):

Leo – 64.8 crores Beast – 49.3 crores The Greatest Of All Time – 44 crores Sarkar – 35.65 crores Master – 34.8 crores

