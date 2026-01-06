The Tamil box office is all set for one of the most intriguing clashes of movies with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. Both movies are set on a similar theme of politics; however, it seems like Sivakarthikeyan’s movie trailer is already winning fan love.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan vs. Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi Trailer Views Count

The trailer of the superstar Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan was released on January 3, 2026. Within 24 hours of its release on YouTube, the video had garnered around 40 million views. The trailer for Sivakarthikeyan’s film was released just a day after Vijay’s film trailer, and its viewership has already crossed 40 million. The views have set a new all-time benchmark for Tamil cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Nayagan (Thalapathy 69) (@jana_nayagan_official)

This neck-to-neck clash of views has come as a major shock to the Tamil movie industry and its fans. The massive view count has set a new major milestone in Sivakarthikeyan’s career; however, as per a report by TrackTollywood, the Parasakthi film team has used YouTube advertisements to boost the view count for the trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela___leelu)

Audience Response To Parasakthi & Jana Nayagan’s Trailer

Regarding the audience response to both movie trailers, Parasakthi is gathering a massive positive reaction from the fans. However, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan has received mixed responses from the audience. Apparently, some fans are also disappointed over the news that the film is a remake.

More About Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi

The film is directed by Sudha Kongara, and it is a historical political action drama. The primary cast members include Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa, Ravi Mohan, and Sreeleela. It is set to release on 10th January 2026.

More About Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Jana Nayagan is a political thriller-action film, directed by H. Vinoth. Some other prominent names join the actor in the cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. The storyline of the film is loosely based on the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film is also gaining a lot of attention, as it is deemed to be the last film of the Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay, as he is all set to join politics very soon. Jana Nayagan will be released in theaters on 9th January, 2026.

The spectacular response to both trailers shows the growing anticipation for the Pongal release clash. It will definitely make the festive box office even more intriguing.

