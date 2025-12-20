Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles, is one of the biggest Kollywood releases of 2026. It is scheduled to release in January, on the occasion of Pongal. While the Pongal festive season will give the film an additional boost, it won’t enjoy a clean run, as it will face big competition from Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before he enters full-time Tamil Nadu politics. In this scenario, Siva’s biggie becomes a risky project as it needs a big total at the Indian box office to mark itself safe.

The upcoming Kollywood political historical drama marks the debut collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and the director Sudha Kongara (known for Soorarai Pottru). It’s not an out-and-out commercial entertainer and will be highly dependent on word-of-mouth. Since Siva has displayed his box office stamina with Amaran’s blockbuster run, the trade is optimistic about his next, but things are not at all easy.

How much does Parasakthi need to earn to enter the safe zone?

Reportedly, Parasakthi is the most expensive movie of Sivakarthikeyan. While there’s no official word about the budget, reports suggest that the film was made at around 200 crores. Against such a cost, the film needs to do the heavy lifting and earn 200 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid the failure tag.

What is the target collection to achieve the hit verdict?

After crossing the 200 crore mark, Parasakthi will start its journey towards the success tag. To achieve a clean hit, it must earn 100% returns, and to achieve 100% returns, the film must earn a whopping 400 crore net at the Indian box office. Before this, Sivakarthikeyan has delivered a 200 crore net grosser with Amaran, but scoring 400 crores looks like an impossible task.

So, the upcoming magnum opus might become a clean success, but achieving the hit verdict looks very tough.

More about the film

Parasakthi is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film and is scheduled to release on January 14, 2026. It is produced by Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures and will be distributed by Red Giant Movies. It is reportedly based on the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu that happened in 1965.

