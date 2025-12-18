Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles, is one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026. It’s a big-ticket release, and expectations are really high. It arrives in theaters four days after Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan‘s release, on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. Since it has been mounted on a huge scale, everyone was eager to see its pre-release business, and if reports are to be believed, the film has locked a big OTT deal.

The upcoming political historical drama marks the debut collaboration between Siva and director Sudha Kongara. Since Sudha has delivered a solid content-oriented movie with Soorarai Pottru, and Siva displayed his box office potential with Amaran, the combination of both is expected to set the cash registers ringing.

Parasakthi carries a budget of over 175 crores

Considering the theme and the scale, the makers have reportedly spent around 200 crores to make Parasakthi. Some reports state that the budget has exceeded 200 crores. Even if we consider it to be 200 crores, the movie will need to perform strongly at the box office to make profits for the makers. But before proving its mettle at the box office, the biggie is scoring big with its pre-release deals.

Locks a solid OTT deal

According to reports, Parasakthi’s OTT rights have been acquired by ZEE5, with the deal reportedly valued at a substantial 52 crores. It is said to be the biggest OTT deal for a Sivakarthikeyan film, proving his growing popularity. Such a deal is a big relief to the makers, helping them recover a significant chunk of the budget they spent.

Considering the aforementioned number, Parasakthi has recovered 26% of its budget, which is a big thing through its OTT deal alone. It’ll be interesting to see how the film does in other pre-release deals.

More about the film

Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures, the upcoming Kollywood biggie is scheduled to release on January 14, 2026. Red Giant Movies will distribute it. It is reportedly based on anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu that took place in 1965.

