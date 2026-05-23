Drumrolls please, because Suriya has finally delivered his first 200 crore film at the worldwide box office. RJ Balaji’s fantasy action drama, Karuppu, is enjoying a fantastic run despite competition from Drishyam 3 in the Telugu and Tamil belt. It is now inches away from crossing Beast. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Karuppu India Box Office Collection

The word-of-mouth is excellent, and with no competition apart from Kara, Trisha Krishnan’s co-starrer is a force to be reckoned with. According to Sacnilk, Karuppu earned 7.80 crore net on day 8. It was a regular working Friday, but it maintained a commendable momentum with a drop of only 3.7%.

Made against a budget of 130 crore, Suriya starrer has accumulated 121.65 crore net at the Indian box office. This means it has recovered 93.57% of the total budget in only 8 days. Today, Karuppu will officially gain the success tag, achieving yet another milestone for the leading star, who finally ends his bad spell of failures.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 15.5 crore

Day 2 – 24.15 crore

Day 3 – 28.35 crore

Day 4 – 14.3 crore

Day 5 – 12.75 crore

Day 6 – 10.70 crore

Day 7 – 8.10 crore

Day 8 – 7.80 crore

Total – 121.65 crore

Enters the 200 crore club worldwide!

Karuppu becomes the 7th Indian film of 2026 to enter the 200 crore club worldwide. In 8 days, it has amassed 203.54 crore gross, including 143.54 crore gross from the domestic circuits. That’s not it; Suriya has also delivered the first 200 crore outing of his career!

Now, the fantasy action drama needs only 13.46 crore gross in its kitty to surpass the global lifetime of Thalapathy Vijay‘s Beast (217 crore). That milestone will be easily surpassed today. It may also surpass Master, which concluded its journey at 223 crore.

Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 121.65 crore

Budget recovery: 93.57%

India gross: 143.54 crore

Overseas gross: 60 crore

Worldwide gross: 203.54 crore

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