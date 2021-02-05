Master did witness a slight drop but isn’t going out of theatres anytime soon. In fact, the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is continuing its record-breaking spree. The film is all set to add another feather to its hat as it’s eyeing to beat Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Advertisement

Yes, that’s right! The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is all set to beat SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film has completed a run of 23 days in theatres and has finally crossed 250 crores globally. Speaking of the domestic box office, in Tamil Nadu alone the film has made 141 crores. With this number, the film is just 7 crores away from beating Prabhas starrer (148 crores) in Tamil Nadu state.

Advertisement

The aforementioned record will be broken in just a few days but there’s one feat in which Master has already surpassed Baahubali: 2. As per trade estimates, in just 19 days of run, the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s commercial potboiler has crossed Baahubali 2’s share gross of 78 crores in Tamil Nadu. Vijay duo has managed to fetch a share gross of 80 crores. Interestingly, the first spot in share gross is held by Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil (83 crores) and that’s sure to be crossed in just a few days.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also feature Malvika Mohanan and Arjun Das in key roles. The film released on 13th January 2021 and it’s OTT premiere took place on 29th January 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, amid all the backlash over film’s premature OTT release, Vijay Sethupathi recently shared his point of view and said he supports it as OTT gives access to those who fear of stepping out to visit theatres.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Tweets Referring Several Indian Cricketers ‘Dhobi Ka Kutta’ & One Against Taapsee Pannu Deleted For Violating Rules



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube