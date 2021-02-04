Prabhas Had Producers Running After Him With Money But He Only Focused On Baahubali Reveals Director SS Rajamouli

Pan- India star Prabhas’ fandom has grown tenfold over the years and the global fandom which is second to none was the reason Baahubali broke records on an international scale. He may now have 4 Pan-India projects under his belt but not to take away anything from his hard work and commitment here is a throwback to SS Rajamouli’s comment on his brightest colleague’s determination from Baahubali days.

The Baahubali director in a throwback comment mentioned, “Prabhas had three consecutive hits and producers kept running after him with money but he only focused on Baahubali”. This shows how much he was committed to his work and the result was the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema.

Only the actor knows how he went on for 4-5 years only focusing on Baahubali and let other offers slide, that speaks volumes about his passion for his craft. He got ripped for the role and didn’t look for any other work while the historic movie was being made. Even now with 4 Pan-India films signed already the offers just keep coming his way.

A very bankable name in the industry, Prabhas had a fairly busy lockdown as he had a lot of scripts to read and announcing movie back to back must have surely made his fans a lot happy.

With AdiPurush, Radheshyam, Salaar and Deepika Padukone starrer unnamed, Prabhas make it 4 Pan – India films in the pipeline. He will be starring in various genre films for his upcoming projects like Mythology, Romantic drama, Sci-fi, and the unrevealed genre for Salaar.

