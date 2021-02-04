Everyone who has been in the film business have had a journey of their own. Neha Dhupia has been a strong voice ever since she made her way to the movies. The actor is all geared up for her new short film Step Out that releases on Hotstar. Dhupia joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation and spoke about a lot of things, including not getting constant work and also her remarks about physical abuse blown out of proportion. Read on to know everything Neha has to say and do not miss the video.

Neha Dhupia after joining Koimoi for an exclusive conversation, spoke about her break after giving birth to her adorable daughter Mehr. While on that, she spoke how she had to create work for her self and isn’t getting much work.

Neha Dhupia said, “I have actually never been that person who has been sitting at home, not doing any work. So even on a day I wasn’t working in the movies, I was always doing some sort of work or the other. I was either working on No Filter Neha, I was either working on Roadies and then I was doing the most important job, that any woman or any person can. I was trying to be my version of a good parent who is present around my child as much as I can.”

“I remember having this conversation with Saurabh Shukla and we had a laugh about it when we were working on two or three films. I told him I have been one of those blessed people that ever since I have stepped foot in Mumbai, I may not have constantly worked one film to another, but I have always worked. I want to work hard all the time. And I don’t say this with any level of immodesty. I say this with huge amount of modesty because I genuinely don’t get that much work, I have to create work around me,” Neha Dhupia added.

When asked how difficult is it to create work for herself, she added how it is demoralising initially but you have to cope up with it. Neha Dhupia said, “Initially when you are much younger, you feel like it could be a little demoralising. You have to take it in your stride. When you create work, you do work you really want to do. That comes with age experience. Again going back to having a voice of your own. If I had to, I did Tumhari Sulu, I did Devi because it was offered to me. And then I was just sitting at home and then I was waiting for something interesting to happen and Step Out came my way.”

Step Out is streaming on Hotstar. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

