The Farmer’s protest has suddenly taken a 360-degree turn after Rihanna tweeted about the same. Since yesterday, social media has been abuzz debating over the ongoing Farmer’s Protest. Many celebrities are tweeting in support of #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Ajay Devgn, Suresh Raina, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar and many others took to their social media handles to talk about unity in India. Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh too have constantly been tweeting about the protest. Amidst all this, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has a request for these two.

Amidst such an important debate, KRK’s request has left us all in splits. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he requested them not to use his famous dialogue ‘2 rupee people’. He wrote, “You both @diljitdosanjh @KanganaTeam Please don’t use my #2RsPpl dialogue!” Yes, this calls for a facepalm moment. Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut have been at war over Farmers’ Protest in the past. Check out the tweet below:

On social media, both the stars have had a war of words as Kangana Ranaut made a tweet over an elderly woman taking part in the protest.

Post Rihanna made a tweet in support of farmers, Diljit dedicated a song to her and wrote on Twitter, “Barbados Diye Sohniye Kudiye …Rang Jion Kankaan Di Jaee Ein..Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama Jiney Pari Dhart Te Laee Ein.. #RIRI #Rihanna Tere Concert ch Avan Pa Ke Kurta Pajama.. Oh RIHANNA @Thisizintense @raj_ranjodh.”

Barbados Diye Sohniye Kudiye …

Rang Jion Kankaan Di Jaee Ein..

Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama

Jiney Pari Dhart Te Laee Ein.. ❤️#RIRI #Rihanna https://t.co/SkyOBC8lLx Tere Concert ch Avan Pa Ke Kurta Pajama.. Oh RIHANNA ❤️❤️ @Thisizintense @raj_ranjodh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Replying to the same, Kangana Ranaut made use of the phrase ‘2 Rupees’ and wrote, “Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda.”

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

What do you have to say about Kamaal R Khan’s request? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

