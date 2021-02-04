Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is embroiled in yet another controversy. It all happened as international diva Rihanna highlighted the Farmers’ Protest in India. Ever since a lot of Hollywood celebs have been coming in support of the farmers. The Dhaakad actress, however, has launched a fresh attack that involves terms like a p*rn star! Read on for details.

Well, it isn’t the first time that Kangana has ended up calling somebody an adult star. She had previously done the same with Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar. Amid the on-going rifts, Kangana shared a bikini-clad picture of Rihanna performing on the stage. On the other side was the actress herself praying to god!

“Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model … I rest my case. #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda,” Kangana Ranaut captioned the post.

Check out the pictures shared by Kangana Ranaut below:

Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model …

I rest my case.#Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pic.twitter.com/LkQM0MHD7B — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

As soon as Kangana shared these pictures, Rihanna fans got mad. They began sharing explicit pictures of the actress from her movies, bikini pictures from real life and more.

A user shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut smoking a cigarette as she sat in a bikini. “संस्कारी नारी कंगना,” wrote the user.

Another wrote, “एक से मेरा क्या होगा I like chocolate, icecream and Se~~~ Right Wing Role Model Hai”

एक से मेरा क्या होगा 😴😂😂😂

I like chocolate, icecream and Se~~~

Right Wing Role Model Hai 👇 pic.twitter.com/4l5xOSlAyz — 𝕊𝕌𝕄𝕀𝕋 ℝ𝔸𝕁ℙ𝕌𝕋 (@sumitkmaurya1) February 3, 2021

“मैडम ये फोटो लगा देती भगवान की पूजा क्यों बदनाम करती हो खुले आसमान में रेत पे भक्ति करती संघी नारी #farmersrprotest,” another troll commented

In another tweet, Kangana Ranaut called Rihanna a p*rn singer. She shared a video of Punjabi singer Jagmeet Singh praising the Umbrella singer.

This terrorist is porn singer @rihanna’s friend… he is accused of funding terroristic activities. There is a Khalistan in his head also. A porn star followed him and that’s his biggest achievement #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgaistPropoganda,” wrote Kangana.

This terrorist is porn singer @rihanna’s friend… he is accused of funding terroristic activities. There is a Khalistan in his head also. A porn star followed him and that’s his biggest achievement #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgaistPropoganda https://t.co/L0wULDKJa7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

