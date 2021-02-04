India is on Twitter right now, and it is justified since all that is happening on the microblogging site. After pop sensation Rihanna drew the world’s attention to the ongoing Farmers’ protest in India, several celebrities tweeted in support of the government. Swimming against the tide and calling out the ‘propaganda’ of these Bollywood celebs was only Taapsee Pannu, who in her cryptic tweet raised a powerful point. But seems like her man Friday Kangana Ranaut has also come across her tweet and replied to it too. Continuing calling Pannu a cheap copy, here’s was Ranaut has to say.

Advertisement

After big wigs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli tweeted leaning towards the government, the Internet was quick to smell propaganda. Voicing her opinion, Taapsee Pannu advised people on strengthening their own value system rather than becoming a propaganda teacher.

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one-joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021 Advertisement

While Taapsee Pannu’s tweet was receiving contradictory responses in huge numbers, Kangana Ranaut decided to counter her. In the reply, Ranaut wrote, “B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) …. free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don’t be a freeloader)… iss desh ka bojh (don’t be a burden on this country)… that’s why I call them B grade … ignore them free loaders …”

B grade logon ki B grade thinking, one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai …. free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano… iss desh ka bojh… that’s why I call them B grade … ignore them free loaders … — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 4, 2021

Kangana Ranaut didn’t stop there. She continued her reply to Taapsee Pannu in another tweet. She wrote, “Yeh her only achievement is it be a sasti copy (cheap copy)…. since she styled herself like me people started noticing her, librus r happy to find not just sasti also atrocious, ugly and more than willing to be anti national as well, Never saw such a wannabe, desperate and clueless moron…”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Rohan Shrestha: “What Are You Even Talking About?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube