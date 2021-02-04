Nora Fatehi has turned a fashion icon in Bollywood off-late. The diva is serving some major fashion goals as she’s spotted out and about in the city. From her airport looks to her city spotting, we are literally fangirling over her style and wardrobe. Recently, the actress carried a Chanel bag worth over 3 lacs and we are drooling over it.

Chanel is a luxury brand from Paris and we would often see our favourite celebrities carrying their bags with so much grace.

Nora Fatehi was spotted at Pooja Entertainment when she paired her checkered Christian Dior outfit with a Chanel bag and matching heels. It was a signature Chanel Lambskin & Gold-Tone Metal bag which is worth $4000 and would come around Rs. 2,91,814. Take a look at her chic outfit here:

Nora Fatehi kept her makeup minimalistic with nude lipstick and heavy mascara on the eyes. The actress kept her tresses open and we are in awe of her for pulling off such a simple yet chic look.

Nora’s bag can be a perfect pick for a brunch date, official meeting, date night or a ladies’ night out. This Chanel bag ticks off all the boxes for an IDEAL bag, we would say.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi has been ruling every world. She’s been the talk of the town with music videos like Naach Meri Rani. On the other hand, she created a lot of noise during her stint at India’s Best Dancer. Her upcoming projects include Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which stars Ajay Devgn in lead.

