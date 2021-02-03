International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday took to Twitter and brought global attention towards the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi. Her tweet left netizens divided. Some slammed her and trolled while some hailed her for speaking up on the issue of farmers’ protest.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old pop star shared a news article headlined, ‘India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police’, and tweeted “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest”. In no time her tweet sparked reactions and the post was retweeted by 226.3K users and liked by 490.3K users at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Rihanna who had nearly 100M followers on Twitter, rose to 101.1M followers in a day. The development comes after she simply tweeted about the issue.

Thousands of farmers in India, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at several Delhi border points since November 2020. They have been seeking to repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

While some celebrities supported Rihanna’s move, some celebrities like Kangana Ranaut slammed her and asked her not to intervene in India’s internal matters. The Thalaivi actress calling her a ‘fool’ tweeted, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

Even former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha on Wednesday Tweeted, “My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters.”

On the other hand, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg extended support to farmers and tweeted, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris, who is a lawyer, tweeted, “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

Must Read: Amanda Cerny Tears Apart The Trolls Criticizing Her For Supporting Farmers’ Protest

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube