It’s a moment of celebration for Suriya, who’s made his debut in the 100 crore club in India. RJ Balaji’s fantasy action drama Karuppu is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It is now aiming to enter the 200 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed box office report on day 6.

Continues 10 crore+ streak on Wednesday!

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected 10.30 crore on day 6. The word-of-mouth is highly impressive, which makes it the #1 choice of the audience, despite competition from Kara. It maintained a fantastic hold on Wednesday, with a routine drop of only 19.21% in the last 24 hours.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 105.35 crore net. Karuppu is the first Suriya film to enter the 100 crore club, thus becoming his highest-grossing film in history. That’s not it; it is also the first 100 crore grosser in Tamil cinema in 2026. All in only 6 days!

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 15.5 crore

Day 2 – 24.15 crore

Day 3 – 28.35 crore

Day 4 – 14.3 crore

Day 5 – 12.75 crore

Day 6 – 10.30 crore

Total – 105.35 crore

Now chasing the 200 crore club worldwide!

Karuppu is also Suriya‘s highest-grossing film worldwide. It has accumulated 178.31 crore gross in 6 days, including 54 crore gross from the overseas circuits. The Tamil fantasy action drama now needs only 21.69 crore more in the kitty, to emerge as his first 200 crore grosser!

Take a look at Suriya’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Karuppu – 178.31 crore Singam 2 – 122.8 crore 24 – 108.9 crore 7 Aum Arivu – 105.2 crore Anjaan – 83.55 crore

Karuppu Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 105.35 crore

Budget recovery: 81%

India gross: 124.31 crore

Overseas gross: 54 crore

Worldwide gross: 178.31 crore

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