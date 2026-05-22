Karuppu has exceeded all expectations in its first week. After a superb start, the film maintained its winning momentum and posted an impressive score in the 7-day opening week. In its first week, it became the first-ever 100 crore net grosser for Suriya and comfortably crossed the 110 crore mark. Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, the film is all set to become a clean success soon at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama scored 8.1 crore on the first Thursday, day 7. Compared to day 6’s 10.7 crore, it dropped by 24.29%, which is understandable since its show count got impacted by the grand release of Drishyam 3. Overall, it has earned 113.85 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 134.34 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.5 crore

Day 2 – 24.15 crore

Day 3 – 28.35 crore

Day 4 – 14.3 cr o re

cr re Day 5 – 12.75 crore

Day 6 – 10.7 crore

Day 7 – 8.1 crore

Total – 113.85 crore

Budget and recovery

Karuppu was made on a budget of 130 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 113.85 crore net so far. So, in 7 days, the film has recovered 87.57% of the budget. It needs only 16.15 crore more to make a full recovery, which will be achieved during the second weekend. So, the film is all set to become a success story at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 130 crore

India net collection – 113.85 crore

Recovery – 87.58%

Deficit – 16.15 crore

Deficit% – 12.42%

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Pictures. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. It was released in theaters in Tamil and Telugu on May 15.

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