For the last time, fans will get a chance to catch Thalapathy Vijay on the big screens, and the excitement is at its peak. Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled to release on January 9, and with just four more days to go, the roar of the actor’s stardom could already be heard at the worldwide box office. The advance booking is enjoying tremendous response from all over, hinting at a solid start. Keep reading for a detailed report!

A few days ago, Vijay once again declared that he’ll quit acting after the upcoming magnum opus and enter full-time politics. Releasing ahead of the Pongal festive season, the biggie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. It is clashing with Prabhas’ The RajaSaab, and despite the clash, the film is hinting at a strong start globally.

Jana Nayagan grosses close to 35 crores through advance booking!

The advance booking for Jana Nayagan is happening in full swing, and fans all across the globe are showering love at ticket windows. It has been learned that the biggie has sold tickets worth a whopping 34.5 crore gross at the worldwide box office through advance booking (as of 3:30 pm IST). The majority of bookings have happened for the opening day, while a chunk of bookings are spread over the first weekend.

Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom attracts impressive pre-sales overseas

Out of 34.5 crore gross, the overseas market has witnessed pre-sales worth 26 crores. The biggest contributor in the overseas market has been the UK, amassing $1.2 million (10.83 crores) through pre-sales. Since Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a strong fan base in the UK, the territory is expected to mint big numbers in the coming days. It is followed by North America (USA and Canada), with $650K (5.86 crores).

Crosses 8 crores in India despite limited shows

Apart from overseas’ 26 crores, Jana Nayagan has sold tickets worth 8.5 crores in India. In India, the biggest contribution has come from Karnataka, with 4.55 crores. It is followed by Kerala’s 2.30 crores. With Indian bookings, especially in Tamil Nadu, expected to open full-fledged soon, expect more fireworks.

With such pre-sales, the Kollywood magnum opus is expected to score well above 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its opening day.

