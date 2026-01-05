Avatar: Fire and Ash has finally crossed its first mega milestone at the worldwide box office. It has also emerged as the 10th highest-grossing film post-COVID worldwide. The James Cameron-helmed film has also achieved a significant milestone at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Avatar 3 is still the trending movie worldwide. James Cameron is the only filmmaker whose four films have crossed this major global milestone. Therefore, he is in a league of his own. Globally, it has entered the all-time top 50 highest-grossing films list.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

Avatar: Fire and Ash stayed at #1 and collected an impressive $40.0 million on its third weekend at the box office in North America. The exhibitors reportedly added 35 more theaters to their domestic turf, and with that, the film declined by 36.5%. After two weeks and three weekends, the domestic total of the film is $306.0 million.

Crosses the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar 3 collected a mindblowing $129.6 million on its third weekend at the overseas box office. It dropped by 29.3% from last weekend, bringing the overseas cume to $777.1 million. The film has collected this amount from over 53 markets. In addition to the $306 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection is $1.08 billion. It is the 4th 2025 release to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

10th-highest-grossing film worldwide post-COVID

Avatar 3 has beaten Moana 2’s $1.06 billion as the 10th highest-grossing film post-COVID at the worldwide box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.34 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.7 billion Zootopia 2 – $1.59 billion Top Gun: Maverick – $1.5 billion Barbie – $1.45 billion The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.34 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.08 billion

James Cameron-helmed is now 2025’s third highest-grosser after surpassing Lilo & Stitch‘s $1.03 billion global haul. Avatar: Fire and Ash, released on December 19, is tracking to earn between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in its worldwide run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

