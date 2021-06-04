2nd June turned out to be a shocking day for WWE fans. The company let go of its talented and crowd-pulling superstars for unknown reasons. The list included- Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett. While the reason behind the move isn’t disclosed yet, Hall of Famer Booker T might just have cracked what’s going on behind the curtains.

Just as we mentioned yesterday, there are rumours stating Braun enjoyed a lucrative contract in WWE. And as the company is suffering losses due to the pandemic and competition from AEW, the price of Strowman wasn’t affordable. Just a part of budget cuts, you know!

Speaking on the same, Booker T says, “You know, if it is true, the rumours out there saying Braun Strowman had a huge contract and he was making a lot of money. When doing budget cuts, that’s the one thing you’re going to be thinking of – ‘Who do we really need? Who’s the guy we really need here to keep this thing running?'” reports Sportskeeda.

So, if Booker T’s words are to be believed, Braun Strowman wasn’t a priority for WWE. That sounds really strange, isn’t it?

As Braun Strowman is like a free bird now, it will be interesting to see if he chooses AEW for his future. We won’t see Tony Khan complaining about Braun‘s fat paycheques, especially when the ‘monster among men’ is in the prime of his career.

Just like Strowman, Aleister Black’s release too was a shock for WWE fans. Expressing his gratitude, Aleister wrote a long emotional post. Interestingly, he hinted of moving on. “…but I think I’d rather show all of this to you somewhere else. Perhaps closer to your home, perhaps through social media, perhaps through a different screen. For now WWE Universe I am happy to have met you. Till we, maybe, one day meet again. Rest in peace Aleister Black, long live Tommy End,” reads his Instagram post.

