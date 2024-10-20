The iconic and classy Cillian Murphy is returning By The Order of Peaky F*cking Blinders!

After wrapping up the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders, the creators are bringing back Tommy Shelby’s world in an exciting film adaptation. This six-season period drama, set in Birmingham, England, followed Tommy Shelby as he built a powerful criminal empire in the city’s illegal betting and bootlegging rackets after World War I.

The original show starred Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Tom Hardy. Now, with the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, creator Steven Knight has confirmed that it will deliver a fitting conclusion the show missed.

Here’s everything to know about the Peaky Blinders movie—and yes, Cillian Murphy is back in his iconic role!

Peaky Blinders Movie Release Date

The release date for the Peaky Blinders movie is yet to be announced. Netflix approved the project in June 2024, and production will start in September 2024. Creator Steven Knight shared, “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

Peaky Blinders Movie Cast

The cast lineup brings back familiar faces! Murphy is confirmed to return as Tommy Shelby, along with Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Ian Peck as Curly, and Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs. New additions include Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo in undisclosed roles.

Peaky Blinders Movie Plot

Knight has revealed that the movie focuses on “an untold story from the Second World War involving the Peakys.”

While the series hinted that World War II might be a fitting end, this film extends the story, adding fresh intrigue. It will likely continue Tommy’s redemption journey, a theme from Season 6, where he grappled with guilt over Michael’s death and other moral lines crossed. These issues will deepen in the movie, shedding more light on Tommy’s complex path forward.

