Megalopolis is a mega flop at the box office, and it was established on its debut weekend. Director Francis Ford Coppola is a leading personality in Hollywood and is considered one of the greatest directors. However, he failed to mesmerize the audience with his film this time, and it has now somehow managed to cross a minor milestone at the global box office against its colossal budget. Scroll below for the deets.

Coppola is known for movies like The Godfather and its sequels, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and more. He has received multiple Academy Awards. This movie was being developed for years, and Coppola funded the film himself. The esteemed director spent an estimated $120 million to make this sci-fi drama. It follows the story of a visionary architect, Cesar Catilina, played by Adam Driver. It references Roman history, especially the 63 BC Catilinarian conspiracy and the transition from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire.

Francis Ford Coppola’s epic saga Megalopolis has finally passed its first global milestone. According to Collider’s report, this Adam driver-led sci-fi movie has collected $3.4 million in the international markets so far. After two weeks, the film’s domestic gross stands at $7.35 million.

Therefore, Megalopolis has surpassed the $10 million mark, reaching $10.80 million at the worldwide box office. Since it was made on a massive budget of $120 million, the film needed around $300 million to become a successful affair at the box office. It is undoubtedly impossible for the movie to reach $10 million worldwide. It collected only $4 million on its debut weekend, setting the tone for the rest of the days.

Megalopolis features Adam Driver in the lead role. In addition to him, it also features Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman in crucial roles. The movie was released on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

