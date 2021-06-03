K-Pop band BTS’ new single “Butter” has made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Butter” is their fourth chart-topping single to date. This makes them the first group to have a trio of number one entrances as well as the fastest group to run their first four number-one singles since The Jackson 5 in 1970.

“We released ‘Butter” to bring a fun song that anyone can enjoy. We’re happy and honoured that the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 again. We wouldn’t have gotten our fourth chart-topping song without everyone’s love and support. Thank you for enjoying ‘Butter’ and we will keep working hard to deliver refreshing and passionate music,” BTS said in a statement.

“Butter” became the most-streamed song in a single day in the history of Spotify, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day.

The music video of the song set an all-time record of 108.2 million views in 24 hours, and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.

