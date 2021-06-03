Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling our hearts for almost 13 years now. With that, actors like Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt amongst others have turned into household names too. Today, we relate to each and every sequence of the show like we’re a part of it. But what we miss the most is the pairing of Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

Not that fans aren’t aware, but it’s been almost 4 years that Disha bid goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. There have been rumours around her return multiple times now, but there are no signs of any of it being true. Furthermore, even producer Asit Kumarr Modi doesn’t have a sure shot clarification on the same.

Amidst it all, we’ve got our hands on a throwback video of Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani. It is from the ITA awards 2013 and the entire Taarak Mehta team was in attendance. The show was being hosted by Ragini Khanna and Karan Grover.

During a fun sequence, Karan Grover had a special request for Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. He wanted to do a romantic number with the beauty. Eventually, we saw the duo perform to Arijit Singh’s Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. But a funny twist was witnessed when a jealous Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal stole his wife Dayaben back.

“Bas bhai, ye toh band hi nahi ho raha hai aapka dance. Koi jaldi se jaldi mil jaye, Popatlal jaisi halat aapki bhi hai. Bhagwan kare Karan ji ko bhi koi mil jaye jaldi toh baki ki ladkio ke sath ye awards karna band karde,” Dilip could be heard saying in the video.

Disha Vakani interrupted Dilip Joshi and said, “Aapko all the best, jaldi se ladki mil jaye” she said in her iconic Dayaben voice.

Check out the viral video below:

